The first day of fall, Sept. 23, is still a week away, but Denton and the surrounding area can expect cooler weather as early as Thursday.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said this cool-down will be owed to expected thunderstorms between Wednesday and Friday.
“A disturbance in the Gulf [of Mexico] is going to slowly make its way inland,” Barnes said.
She said the rain is most likely to be concentrated in areas east of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20. Anyone planning to travel this weekend should check weather forecasts, she said.
Currently, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, a 60% chance during the day and 40% chance during the night on Thursday, and a 50% chance on Friday. High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday through Sunday.
Barnes noted that forecasts change, so it is unclear if the weather will continue to cool down.
“We certainly hope so,” she said.
However, she said she expects temperatures to stay cool next week.