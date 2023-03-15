The National Weather Service is cautioning about severe weather — including thunderstorms and likely hail — in Dallas-Fort Worth, starting Thursday afternoon.
Damaging winds and possible tornadoes are in the forecast, and the agency recommends that North Texans be on the lookout for any severe weather warnings. Gusts could reach 60 mph, and hail may be as large as a quarter.
“It’s a typical springtime setup, even though we’re not technically in spring yet, but we do have the ingredients coming together mainly during the afternoon and evening hours,” said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with NWS.
The ingredients responsible for potential inclement weather are an unstable air mass and “plenty of wind shear,” Bishop explained, which are common conditions for spring in the region. Peak severe weather typically occurs in April, but March storms aren’t unusual.
In Dallas, the best chances for rain and thunderstorms are from 5 to 8 p.m., which coincides with rush hour traffic. Those commuting after work Thursday should plan on allowing extra time to get home safely, Bishop advised.
The highest chance for severe weather is expected east and northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, including Sulphur Springs, Paris and Canton.
“Once the storms begin, they’ll move pretty quickly on to the south and east as that front pushes through,” he said.
Wind damage is possible, but won’t be nearly as widespread or destructive as wind storms earlier this month, which caused some businesses in the area to collapse, Bishop added.
A strong cold front is also expected to pass through Dallas later this week. Temperatures could dip significantly Friday night, with some parts of North Texas predicted to fall below freezing.
