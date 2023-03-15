Stormy weather
Buy Now

Ominous clouds at the leading edge of a squall line over Pilot Point as Denton County started off spring with a bang Monday, March 21, 2022, in northern Denton County.

 Al Key/DRC

The National Weather Service is cautioning about severe weather — including thunderstorms and likely hail — in Dallas-Fort Worth, starting Thursday afternoon.

Damaging winds and possible tornadoes are in the forecast, and the agency recommends that North Texans be on the lookout for any severe weather warnings. Gusts could reach 60 mph, and hail may be as large as a quarter.

0
0
0
0
0