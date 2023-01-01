If you can’t stay inside Monday, you’ll want to remember your raincoat and umbrella before heading out.
Severe weather is in the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The highest severe weather potential is currently along and east of the I-35 corridor,” the weather service said on Twitter. “The severe weather threat will generally increase as you move eastward.”
For Monday: Showers & a few storms will be ongoing during the morning, but will increase in coverage through the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Some storms during the afternoon will be severe & capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. #etxwx#dfwwx#texomawxpic.twitter.com/1Mn7L0GcJm
There’s expected to be showers and a few storms in the morning before the possibility of more severe storms throughout the afternoon. The weather service said the storms may be “capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail.”
North Texas will have nicer weather through the weekend once the storms move out Monday night, according to the weather service.
Here’s a detailed look at the week ahead, according to the National Weather Service:
Monday: Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with as much as a quarter- to half-inch of accumulation possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%, and the high will be near 73. There will be wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. By night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 64 and slight wind with possible gusts up to 20 mph. The nighttime will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 and calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 57 and some calm wind. Partly cloudy later in the day with a low around 37.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 56 and some calm wind. Later in the day will be mostly clear with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 61. The nighttime will be cloudy with a low around 48.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 63.
