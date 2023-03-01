Storm at the water tower (copy)
In this Aug. 20, 2022, file photo Denton was cooled off from a hot, dry spell with two rounds of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning to the county.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Denton County should see some hazardous weather as rain and thunderstorms move across North Texas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The NWS is forecasting a 90% chance of rainfall Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly roll in after noon, and some storms are projected to possibly be severe.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

