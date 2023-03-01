Denton County should see some hazardous weather as rain and thunderstorms move across North Texas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The NWS is forecasting a 90% chance of rainfall Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly roll in after noon, and some storms are projected to possibly be severe.
During the day Thursday, a “very, very strong, potent upper-level storm system” is expected to be moving from the west into North Texas, where a “pretty unstable” airmass will develop, NWS meteorologist Tom Bradshaw toldThe Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. Then, a cold front is expected to blow in, also from the west, creating a line of storms during the late afternoon or evening hours, he said.
The greatest threat for storms exists along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature will reach 76 degrees and gusts of wind could be as high as 30 mph during the day.
With an 80% chance of precipitation later. the highest possibility of storms is before 9 p.m. But there could still be some before midnight.
At night, the low temperature will fall around 43 degrees. Winds will ramp up in the evening with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Headed into Friday, the storms should ease, making way for a sunnier and warmer weekend.
