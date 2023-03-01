Storm at the water tower
Buy Now

On Aug. 20, Denton was cooled off from a hot, dry spell with two rounds of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning to the county. Storms predicted for Thursday have a chance of turning hazardous.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County could see some hazardous weather as rain and thunderstorms move across North Texas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The weather service is forecasting a 90% chance of rainfall Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly roll in after noon, and some storms are projected to possibly be severe.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags