While we may see some melting today as the sun lights up the sky, the National Weather Service said it’s best for drivers to hold out until Sunday before getting behind the wheel again.
Anything that melts Friday is expected to refreeze overnight, meteorologist Madison Gordon said.
“We are finally getting some clearing skies and sunshine returning that will help us get to the point of getting some melting, but that is going to be inhibited by our temperatures,” Gordon said.
Temperatures were set to dip back below freezing Friday night, then go above freezing Saturday. The sun will help melt some snow and ice, but spots with shade or higher accumulation may not melt enough Friday.
Gordon said it could still be especially dangerous to drive today and Saturday as some spots may be clearer because of better melting followed by a shady patch that’s still icy because it didn’t get enough sunshine to melt.
“[Saturday] we should warm up a bit better than today,” she said Friday. “The high temperature will be around 40, so we’ll get some better melting in the afternoon and decent sunshine that’ll help with that. Tonight, any lingering water on the road will refreeze.”
Gordon said the weather service recommends holding off on driving until Sunday, when the highest temperatures will reach the mid-40s.
There have been numerous crashes throughout Denton as people head out onto the roads. In one case, a driver going down Interstate 35W slid off the road and onto the snowy grass Friday afternoon.
“Icy roads mean that you slow down and take your time,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department.
Eric Hutmacher, the director of emergency management for Denton County, said the Texas Department of Transportation and local public works entities are taking advantage of the sun to do more road treatment.
“What we’re preparing for, from meetings we had earlier in the morning, is for TxDOT local and bridge and local public works [to] go on a 24-hour basis,” he said. “We expect there to be trouble spots so we will be back into pretreatment.”
Hutmacher said the county was set for a hard freeze warning Friday night into Saturday morning.
“We’re working on getting the message across and making sure if you didn’t have to go out, just stay home and stay safe,” Hutmacher said.
