Waterworks Park
Buy Now

Water Works Park gives folks a way to stay cool in the scorching hot summer, as seen Tuesday.

 Al Key/DRC

Over the past several weeks, Texas’ extreme heat has captured national headlines. On July 8, Bloomberg reported, “Texas Power Grid Flirts With Record as Heat Bakes State.” “Extreme heat pushes highs over 110 in Texas as power grid nears brink,” reported The Washington Post on July 11.

About a week later, Bill Sheppard, executive manager of business services at Denton Municipal Electric, referenced the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ peak demand record being broken for the 10th time, at the July 19 City Council work session.

Download PDF DME's July 19 presentation
Download PDF Denton's inclement weather resources

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!