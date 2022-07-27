Over the past several weeks, Texas’ extreme heat has captured national headlines. On July 8, , “Texas Power Grid Flirts With Record as Heat Bakes State.” “Extreme heat pushes highs over 110 in Texas as power grid nears brink,” on July 11. About a week later, Bill Sheppard, executive manager of business services at Denton Municipal Electric, referenced the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ peak demand record being broken for the 10th time, at the July 19 City Council work session. “I will tell you on July 20, that record was broken again,” DME General Manager Tony Puente told the Denton Record-Chronicle in a phone conversation Friday. The preliminary usage, Puente said, was 79,828 megawatts. The next day, on July 21, in a headline: “ERCOT says power grid exceeded 80,000 MW for first time as Texas heat wave continues.” In a July 25 report, , “Is this a typical Texas heat or the coldest summer of the rest of our lives?” There is nothing typical about it, according to data provided by Puente. Record-breaking usage in Denton, he said, also has been occurring as the extreme triple-digit temperatures, along with the humidity, force everyone indoors with little relief in the evenings when temperatures still linger around the triple-digit mark. Puente said DME’s previous record was 370 megawatts usage on July 19, 2018. Four years later, Denton residents broke it again, using 397 megawatts. Unlike residents of other area communities, Puente said, DME customers won’t be seeing any rate increases, nor is the utility proposing to increase rates for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023. DME’s average residential retail rate is 10.4 cents per 1,000 kilowatt-hour compared to the 13.7 cents per 1,000 kWh from Frontier Utilities’ Frontier Power Saver plan or the 14.2 cents per 1,000 kWh from Gexa Energy’s Gexa Eco Choice plan, according to DME’s July 19 council work session presentation. Puente also said that DME residents haven’t experienced blackouts. “We certainly try to take ERCOT’s lead since ERCOT are the grid operators and know what the overall demand is [as well as the] generator capacity,” he said. DME began issuing conservation alerts earlier this month and, in turn, tried to get information to customers via emails and keep them in the loop about the high demand and issues coming out of Texas’ electrical grid. Customers were also offered several recommendations to follow: Close the blinds, increase thermostats and use fans. “We let them know that reduction in consumption transfers to dollar savings,” Puente said. Sound advice with the triple-digit heat continuing. The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday for Denton and the rest of North Texas, with the high expected to reach 105 degrees. A break won’t happen until Saturday, when temperatures are expected to drop to 98 degrees, according to the weather service. With all of this record-breaking usage, DME also won’t be increasing rates for its energy cost adjustment, Puente said in an email Wednesday to the Record-Chronicle. “We are aware that other utilities have done so,” Puente said. Puente pointed out that DME has seen an increase in energy consumption sales as a result of recent high temperatures, but he didn’t have an estimate for how much they have increased nor the increased cost of providing that energy, which he said would offset each other in normal circumstances. He was on the road from Austin to Denton on Wednesday. In the July 19 work session presentation, DME forecast a financial assumption of a 2-3% revenue increase. DME’s non-Denton Energy Center base rate revenues, which are received from facility, usage and demand charges, show a preliminary increase of about $1 million in fiscal year 2022-23, from an estimated $94,849,498 to $95,753,542, according to the July 19 presentation. ECA revenues, according to DME, are the “pass-through costs of electric load purchases including purchased power, power production, renewable energy credits and other ERCOT charges. Applies to all DME customers and charged per kWh.” DME reports a preliminary increase from an estimated $51,999,687 in fiscal year 2021-22 to $52,488,565 in fiscal 2022-23. Denton Energy Center revenues also are projected to see a decrease from the fiscal year 2021-22 estimate of $57,349,601 to $52,550,029, according to the July 19 presentation. DME’s purchased power hit an estimated $110,204,857 in fiscal 2021-22, with a preliminary projection of $107,202,063 in fiscal 2022-23. The Denton City Council will be discussing DME’s budget during an Aug. 6 workshop and will vote to adopt it on Sept. 27. And while there doesn’t seem to be much relief from the extreme temperatures in the near future, the federal government on Wednesday launched the National Integrated Heat Health Information System at to offer tools and information to help prevent heat-related illnesses and death. According to heat.gov, the NIHHIS seeks to “reduce the health, economic and infrastructural impacts of extreme heat.” There were 45 million people in the extreme heat warning area as of Wednesday afternoon. Denton city leaders have also set up a website to offer information about how the city prepares for the extreme temperatures. The “” page at offers insight about when the inclement weather policy is activated, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees or rise above 100 degrees. It also points out that designated city facilities — which have heat and/or air conditioning with public restrooms, water fountains and sitting areas — will serve as cooling centers during normal operations for people who need relief from the extreme weather. “While the webpage has collected resources from national and state partners, we are also able to customize it as needed to provide updates if there is an ongoing weather event,” city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye wrote in an email Wednesday. “In the case of this long stretch of 100-plus-degree days, we have provided the hours of our cooling stations and community partners who offer overnight shelter and meals. The webpage is one of the many sources of information that we provide to the community.” Those cooling stations are needed. Allison Prater, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said Dallas-Fort Worth’s current streak ranks No. 6 on its list of , with 53 days without measurable precipitation and counting. “Actually, looking at the consecutive days, DFW had two 11-day streaks this last month — broken up by a couple of days — of DFW being over 100,” she said. On July 20, DFW set a new record high. “Our site reached 109 degrees,” which broke the 2018 record of 108 degrees, Prater said. Two days later, DFW broke record-high lows at 83 degrees, breaking the 2011 record of 82 degrees. As for the cause and the outlook, Prater explained that with climate change — a small facilitator, she said — and the ridge of the pressure surface overhead pushing down warm air and the La Niña pattern lingering until the end of the year, DFW may not see much relief for several months. For the next month, Prater said, we have a higher probability of below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures. The three-month outlook, she said, shows above-normal precipitation but warmer temperatures. But there is some hope for rain this weekend with low rain chances Friday and 20-30% Saturday, Prater said. “So there is a front that is going to come closer to the Red River area,” Prater said. “But just how far south it’s going to make it is still uncertain.”

