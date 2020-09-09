The rain that blanketed much of Denton on Wednesday will continue into Thursday evening, forecasters say — but the soggy conditions also will usher in much-lower temperatures.
Denton residents saw thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Wednesday, with the system expected to produce chances of rain through Friday.
Thursday morning, rainfall will still be present with a 60% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers are expected to produce nearly a quarter-inch of rain before diminishing altogether in the afternoon.
Thursday’s high temperature is expected to top out at 67, with winds of 5-10 mph from the northwest. Thursday night will see cloudy skies and the chance of rain falling to 20%. The low is expected to hover around 63 for the evening.
Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s by the weekend in concert with diminished chances of rain.
Friday will see partly cloudy skies, with a low of 65 and high of 80 along with a 10% chance of rain, according to the weather service. Saturday will also be partly cloudy, with a low of 68 and high of 86 and a 20% chance of rain. Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a 15% chance of rain and a low of 68 and high of 88.