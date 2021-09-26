From left, Trinity United Methodist Church pastor Dyan Dietz takes a photo of daughters Marybeth Coen and Christine Dietz and granddaughters Claire Coen, 6, and Katie Coen, 11, at the church pumpkin patch on Sunday. The pumpkin patch helps raise money for church ministries. September skies have been mostly clear, but Tuesday has rain in the forecast.
At the tail end of what has been a parched September for Dallas-Fort Worth, rain will be in the forecast starting Tuesday and stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As far as Septembers go, this has been a particularly dry one, according to weather service meteorologist Matt Stalley. As an average in DFW, he said normal rainfall for the entire month comes in at 2.72. But as of Sunday, the area has only accumulated 0.19 inches.
If that number held, he said, it would be the eighth driest September the region has ever seen. Luckily, rain is on the way to salvage some of that.
“We’re going to hopefully make up for some of our rainfall deficits here in the last week of the month,” Stalley said. “A lot of people will see about an inch of rain.”
According to a Sunday evening NWS forecast, that rain will enter the picture Tuesday, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday carries a 70% chance of precipitation, with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible.
That 70% chance will stick around through Friday — the start of October — before a 30% chance of storms Saturday and a 20% chance Sunday.
“With this upcoming week, it doesn’t look too favorable for severe weather,” Stalley said. “But we can’t rule out a couple of isolated stronger storms.”
North Texas is also entering the time of year when temperatures could start dropping off quickly, Stalley said. Average temperature highs will typically hover in the mid-80s, although those could drop into the low 80s or 70s a few weeks into October.
In the short term, highs and lows are forecast to drop with the upcoming storm front. Monday is projected at a high of 90 degrees, followed by 91 Tuesday, 87 Wednesday, 85 Thursday and 79 Friday. Lows are projected at 71 Monday and Tuesday, 69 Wednesday, 68 Thursday and 66 Friday.
Stalley said the recent dry spell has had an impact on drought conditions. While some areas of North Texas have been categorized as abnormally dry, he said Denton itself has avoided the worst of the concerns, which should be alleviated by the upcoming rainfall.