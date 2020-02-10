The burst of snow that started off February didn’t last long; the weather to focus on now is the downpour that started Monday and will not stop until Wednesday.
Rain and cooler temperatures are expected this week with upper-level systems passing through, said Bianca Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Chances of showers and possible thunderstorms are high at 90% to 100% today through noon Wednesday, before dropping to 30% Wednesday afternoon.
Garcia said there is a risk of localized flooding in flood-prone areas, but there’s an expected buildup of an inch and a half to 3 inches of precipitation through Wednesday.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the daytime hours Wednesday before dropping into the mid-30s Thursday morning, according to the weather service. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the upper 40s, while Friday will see the low 50s. The weekend will see even warmer temperatures with expected highs ranging from 57 Saturday to 64 Sunday.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, Denton Enterprise Airport had recorded 0.86 inches of rain since midnight.
With the recent rainfall, Lewisville Lake, Grapevine Lake and Ray Roberts Lake are all above its normal level, though just barely at Lewisville and Ray Roberts.
As of Monday afternoon, Lewisville Lake had a water level of 522.09 feet above sea level, just over its normal level of 522 feet, while Ray Roberts Lake was at 632.79 feet, just above its normal 632.5 feet. Grapevine was 2.88 feet above its normal level of 535 feet, according to Water Data for Texas.