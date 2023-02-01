Louisiana has the Cajun Navy, a fleet of volunteer boaters who motor through water logged neighborhoods rescuing folks after hurricanes. 

What does Denton have when the streets get icy and local drivers have nothing but hot asphalt skills?

Mean machine, friendly mission

Stranded local drivers were glad to see this sight: Denton resident Nick Miller's 2016 Jeep Wrangler JKU. Miller joined a group of volunteers to tow motorists stranded at the bottom of a hill on the Interstate 35E service road at Post Oak Drive. In a matter of hours, roads got so slick that local truck owners and Jeep club members helped tow stranded vehicles to the top of the hill.

