Louisiana has the Cajun Navy, a fleet of volunteer boaters who motor through water logged neighborhoods rescuing folks after hurricanes.
What does Denton have when the streets get icy and local drivers have nothing but hot asphalt skills?
It has jeeps. Fleets of lifted jeeps with bumper-mounted winches, armored panels and tools stowed inside for just these kinds of emergencies. There were also small caravans of dualie pickup trucks ready for action this week. Most of these volunteers said they had heavy-duty gloves, a selection of towing straps and shackles to pull people to freedom.
Terry Robison, a member of the Denton County Jeep Club, said some Jeep drivers look for ways to use their vehicles for the work they were built for.
"You know how there are Aggies and then you have people who attended Texas A&M?" Robison said. "Well, there are Jeepers, and then there are people who drive a Jeep. And both are great."
But if you're an unlucky driver who has sluiced across a sleet-glazed road, your new best friend might be a Jeeper.
The Denton County Jeep Club, a local group of off-roaders who gather in person and on a Facebook group, put out the call on Monday: Who has a Wrangler, Sahara, Renegade or Cherokee ready to get some folks out of chilly ditches?
The club had drivers ready to patrol their neighborhoods and to take the backroads to see if they could lend an axle or a heavy-duty strap to some of the slicker spots.
Robison opted to be an on-call helper, as he'd retrieved his grandson from school when Denton ISD closed its campuses. Fellow club member Nick Miller decided to mount up and look for trouble. He helped more than 10 motorists out of a jam on Monday night, and he drove back out on Wednesday.
"It's only fair for me to say that I wasn't the only one out there," Miller said. "I mean, there's hundreds, and probably thousands, across the metroplex. I'm sure you've seen posts and stories about all the different clubs and 4x4 groups. They were just helping out all over the metroplex. There's no way that the towing services could get to everybody."
Some truck owners posted their information on the Denton page on Reddit, offering contact information for stranded drivers to hail them. Some of the volunteers accepted tips. North Texas Off-Road Recovery, a groups of volunteers with hardy vehicles, spent hours this week helping stranded drivers and people who were worried about driving to essential jobs.
"We have been out clearing highways and helping get everything flowing again," a spokesperson said in response to a Facebook message. "We have also been carrying first responders to and from work."
After Miller got off of work at about 3 p.m. Monday, he headed for home in the south end of Denton. Part of I-35E was already shut down, and he saw drivers spinning their wheels at the bottom of the hill on the interstate service road at Post Oak Drive. He drove his Jeep Wrangler to the spot, where he joined a small group of big Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge pickups and one Suzuki SUV that joined in towing some stranded semi trucks up the hill.
"I was driving home from work, and within five minutes of leaving work, I see somebody that is at the stop light in their vehicle, just spinning their tires," said Miller, who bought his first Jeep — a 2016 Jeep Wrangler JKU modified for off-roading — three years ago. "I thought, 'OK, I'll stop real quick and help them.' It was simple, just get behind them and give them a little push and they were on their way."
More cars were stranded before Miller could get back into his ride, so he and the other drivers kept at it. Then he went home, changed clothes and went back to the intersection to tow vehicles up the hill for six hours.
Robison said some drivers like to hit the streets to help others because they like to see what their vehicles can do while doing a good deed. Robison and his wife attend regional Jeep off-roading events twice a month, depending on the season. He lives in Silverado, near Providence Village, and drives a 1990 Jeep Wrangler TJ. Like Miller's, Robison's Jeep is lifted and modified for off-roading.
"No matter what vehicle I'm in, I'm usually carrying a wide range of tools," Robison said. "I've stopped and helped people replace starters. We had a guy out here in front of our neighborhood. His water pump blew up on his truck. I had him go buy the water pump and then told him we could use my tools over here and replace the water pump on his pickup. It's a skill set I have. I've never done it as employment. I do it for fun."
Robison said the most helpful recovery volunteers understand some basics: Four-wheel drive vehicles can slide on ice just like vehicles with two-wheel drive. And sometimes, your jeep isn't the machine for the recovery. If someone is stuck at an unfortunate angle, or you aren't sure you can tow a driver without pricey damage, a wrecker service is best.
He said some people criticized the volunteers on social media posts about their service, worrying that they were costing wrecker companies business.
"I look at it like the wreckers, they have enough with the actual accidents, and I’d love to help you out. Because I’m like them. I don’t want to have to pay $300-$400 to get pulled out so I can drive on home," he said.
Miller said he saw a range of responses to the volunteers. Some people were relieved and thankful, and tried to offer payment. Others were more stoic, keeping their attention on getting up that hill by the Ford dealership.
"The emotions were everywhere. It was all the way to people who were afraid," he said. "One woman was almost crying. She was so worried that it was going to damage her car seriously. We were able to tell we thought we could help her if she wanted it."
