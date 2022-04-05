Sunny. Windy during the morning. High 72F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 11:15 am
Lightning flashes around the Courthouse on the Square as thunderstorms move through Denton County on Monday night.
Bianca Garcia, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the weather service hadn’t confirmed any tornadoes had touched down in Denton County by late Tuesday morning.
“Nothing was relayed to us from Denton County at this time,” Garcia said.
She said Denton County saw half-dollar and quarter-sized hail west of Justin, but tornado reports in the area were restricted to Collin and Johnson counties.
Joshua, a town within Johnson County, was particularly hard hit and one of the focuses of weather service investigations Tuesday morning.
Denton County received roughly 2.5 inches of rain Monday night.
“Some estimates show possibly up to 3 inches more toward the eastern half of Denton County,” Garcia said. “In general, most of the county received at least an inch or two.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.