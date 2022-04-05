Lightning and lighting
Lightning flashes around the Courthouse on the Square as thunderstorms move through Denton County on Monday night.

 Al Key/DRC

Bianca Garcia, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the weather service hadn’t confirmed any tornadoes had touched down in Denton County by late Tuesday morning.

“Nothing was relayed to us from Denton County at this time,” Garcia said.

She said Denton County saw half-dollar and quarter-sized hail west of Justin, but tornado reports in the area were restricted to Collin and Johnson counties.

Joshua, a town within Johnson County, was particularly hard hit and one of the focuses of weather service investigations Tuesday morning.

Denton County received roughly 2.5 inches of rain Monday night.

“Some estimates show possibly up to 3 inches more toward the eastern half of Denton County,” Garcia said. “In general, most of the county received at least an inch or two.”

 

