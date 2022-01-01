Fishermen test the waters near the dam at Ray Roberts Lake during the record-breaking warm December. The old warmest average temperature for December in north Texas occurred in 1933 at 54 degrees. Through December 29, the average temperature for the Denton area was 61.2 degrees.
After a warm December, the start of 2022 is set to drop Dallas-Fort Worth temperatures well below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth — but one meteorologist says there’s no guarantee the cold will stick around.
As of Saturday evening, the week to come is forecast to have only one night with a low above freezing. That’s Tuesday night at 39 degrees, while Sunday night comes in at a low of 22, Monday night at 32, Wednesday night at 28 and Thursday night at 21.
NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn said the week will be the coldest stretch of the season so far, but that it doesn’t necessarily mean temperatures are going to be dropping for good.
“Usually our lows [for the start of the year] are in the mid-30s, so it will be considerably colder than that,” Dunn said. “Beyond that, we can certainly warm back up and see longer warm periods, but we’re getting into the coldest time of the year as well.”
Starting Sunday, daily highs vary greatly, projected at 38, 46, 62, 56, 40 and 44 degrees. There’s no precipitation in the forecast, which will worsen the region’s dry season. Those include drought conditions and the threat for fire.
“These really cold temperatures are going to kill off any other vegetation, and that will become available to burn when we do warm up,” Dunn said. “As soon as we warm up and get a windy day, the fire threat will warm up quite a bit as well. There hasn’t been any real improvement in the drought conditions.”