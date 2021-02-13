The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is projecting increasingly hazardous conditions for the weekend’s winter storm, stating in a Saturday afternoon warning that the Denton area could receive over 4 inches of snow and life-threatening wind chills.
According to a Saturday afternoon NWS forecast, Sunday has an 80% chance of precipitation during the day that increases to 90% at night. NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said a wintry mix will develop late Saturday night and transition into snow by Sunday morning. That snow should end by Monday afternoon.
Temperatures will dip far below freezing, with Sunday forecast to drop to 14 degrees by 5 p.m. and 4 degrees by Sunday night. Monday’s high is projected at 14 degrees as well, with a low of 1 degree Monday night. Additionally, Sunday night could bring wind chill values in the negatives, as low as -15 degrees.
In a winter storm warning from the NWS, the temperatures are described as “life-threatening to people and animals outside without adequate warmth or shelter.” It also states travel “could be very difficult if not impossible late Sunday into Monday.” Prater said the NWS is highly discouraging travel and being outside in general unless absolutely necessary.
“Hypothermia could start extremely soon in these types of temperatures,” Prater said. “We would recommend people not go outside. Stay inside and off the roads if you’re able to.”
Denton is preparing several measures to combat the hazardous conditions, according to an email sent out to City Council members.
“The City will have trucks ready to deploy sand on icy roads and appropriate staffing for any potential power outages or water main breaks,” the email reads. “Staff will be evaluating conditions throughout the weekend and will make any determination on service changes or closures on or before early Monday morning.”
The city announced Saturday that the Denton Civic Center will become a 24-hour warming center beginning Sunday at noon. It will be available to “anyone needing refuge from the weather including stranded motorists, residents that have lost critical services in their homes, or persons experiencing homelessness,” according to a news release.
The city has also opened up the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center as a warming station, available 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays and through 5 p.m. on the weekend. North Lakes Recreation Center will also serve as a warming center from Saturday to Wednesday, with identical weekday and weekend hours.
Preparations for the conditions are also being made at the county level. Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Gildersleeve said Friday that the bulk of road maintenance will fall on cities, but that Denton County will be assisting with areas public safety officials deem to be particularly dangerous.
“We have limited snow removal equipment at the county level,” Gildersleeve said. “We’re going to be primarily charged with taking care of trouble spots. We’re not going to plow every road — we don’t have the equipment or manpower.”
Gildersleeve added that the county does not have the resources to pretreat roadways, meaning it will take a reactionary response to the travel conditions.
A Saturday afternoon NWS graphic puts the DFW Metroplex at a 97% chance of receiving at least 1 inch of snow, an 80% chance of receiving at least 2 inches and a 50% chance of receiving at least 4. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.