This story was updated at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Large hail, damaging winds and potential tornadoes are the main threats Sunday’s incoming storm system will bring to Denton and North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
According to the weather service’s forecast as of Saturday afternoon, the Denton area has a 70% chance for precipitation during the day Sunday that will increase to a 100% chance at night. An accompanying hazardous weather outlook for the area states that isolated thunderstorms are expected during the day Sunday, but that the severe weather chance will be at its greatest Sunday evening through early Monday morning.
NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said on Friday that the system could gradually ramp up Sunday before severe storms arrive.
“I think we’ll see a steady increase in showers during the day on Sunday,” Stalley said. “Right now, it looks like the main threat for any strong or severe storms will hold off until Sunday evening.”
NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers said Saturday afternoon that flooding is also a possibility for the storms, and that any severe developments will likely come after about 5 p.m., including the chance for tornadoes, which will continue to be monitored.
“During the day, there will maybe be some drizzles or pockets of rain that pass through,” Sellers said. “The main event stuff will be later into the evening.”
Sellers added the storm system should be moved out by early Monday morning. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at forecast.weather.gov.