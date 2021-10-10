Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are pinning damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes as risks for North Texas during the impending Sunday night stormfront.
Weather service meteorologist Madison Gordon said Sunday afternoon that the storms will start west of Dallas-Fort Worth at about 7 p.m. The storm system will be scattered at that point, she said, but will develop into a “broken line” by the time it moves into North Texas at about 9 p.m. Severity will be a strong possibility.
“We can’t predict what storms where will be severe, but the conditions do look favorable,” Gordon said. “That’s mainly going to be damaging wind threats. There will also be a threat for large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.”
A strong storm system will bring a good chance of thunderstorms to the region this evening and tonight. Some storms may be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible. Remember to keep up with the latest information for your area. #dfwwx#texomawx#ctxwxpic.twitter.com/Xgb1SAYsTM
Gordon said the system should move through the DFW area steadily, exiting at around midnight. She said severity will be possible throughout North Texas, although that possibility is strongest north of U.S. Highway 380. Because the system is coming through so late, she urged residents to have plans in place for getting updates and warnings.
“If you’re in the metroplex, definitely have multiple ways to receive warnings,” Gordon said. “Make sure you can be woken up if you think you’re going to be asleep."