Construction workers on Windsor Drive cool off with a water break as afternoon temperatures reached 108 degrees Monday. High temperatures for the area are expected to be in the 100s for the next week. The Denton area is under an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m., Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning for Tuesday, which means extreme fire weather conditions will be present — strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
Monday is now officially the hottest day of the year as the temperature at DFW International Airport reached 109 degrees.
This record came as parts of North Texas, including Denton, are under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures forecast to reach above 105 early this week.
Madison Gordon, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were expected to be near 110 Monday afternoon. That would be the highest temperature recorded for the area since 2011, Gordon said.
“The record high for today for Dallas-Fort Worth was actually 110, and that was all the way back in 1980,” Gordon said. “So we are definitely in the realm of meeting that record today.”
The weather service previously issued an excessive heat warning for Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth through Monday, but have since extended the warning through Tuesday evening.
“We’ll have fairly similar temperatures tomorrow,” Gordon said regarding Tuesday’s forecast. “It may be a degree or two cooler, but it will still be dangerously hot.”
Residents who are in areas that are under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and to know the signs of heat-related illnesses, the weather service said. People should also check the back seats of their vehicles.
Historically dry summer
In a summary published last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Texas saw “its driest January-to-June period on record going back to 1895.”
Gordon said there is a slight chance of rain Thursday, but added that no significant rainfall is expected.
Significant drought conditions have lingered in Central and North Texas this year, almost meeting levels seen in 2011, when most of the state experienced a severe drought.
“But 2011 started out with much worse drought conditions at the beginning of the summer,” Gordon said. “The drought conditions have rapidly worsened, especially for North and Central Texas over the past couple of weeks as we’ve had this incessant above-normal heat that we’ve gotten no relief from.”