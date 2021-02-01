Recent gusty weather will make way for a colder system to move through Denton County this weekend, just in time for Groundhog Day.
Meteorologist Steve Fano, with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said Monday that partly cloudy skies will continue through the week with a slight chance of showers Friday evening. Temperatures were expected to drop into the low 30s Monday night.
Fair weather will continue Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s, Fano said.
Temperatures will peak around 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon, with winds up to 30 mph overnight, before dipping much colder for the weekend.
Forecasts indicate the current weather pattern will change Friday evening, causing cooler air to move in through the weekend with lows in the upper 20s. But will that forecast be a prelude to a longer winter?
As part of Groundhog Day celebrations in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, legend says if celebrity groundhog Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he will retreat to his den, and cooler weather will persist for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see his shadow, spring will arrive early.
But keep in mind, the groundhog’s accuracy has been only 35-40%.