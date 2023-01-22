Snow showers are forecast for North Texas on Tuesday but there won’t be much accumulation, if any.
Monday will have seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s before slightly lower temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing despite the possibility of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As of Sunday, the forecast called for rain before 3 p.m. Tuesday followed by a mix of rain and snow showers. In Dallas, the chance of precipitation was 90% with winds between 10 and 20 mph.
The mixed precipitation will continue into the night with a chance of precipitation falling to 60% before midnight.
The rain-snow mix is expected to have minimal impacts on driving conditions with accumulation occurring on grassy and elevated surfaces, the weather service said. Some slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses.
The weather for the remainder of the week looks clear, besides some clouds, until a small chance of rain on Saturday, the seven-day forecast says.
— Lana Ferguson, The Dallas Morning News
