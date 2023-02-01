While the National Weather Service forecasts some parts of Texas will see road conditions improve Wednesday night, Denton County isn’t out of the water yet. The area’s roads are expected to stay hazardous through Thursday as more freezing rain is on the way.
There’s a 90% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m. Wednesday, meaning an additional 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice could accumulate throughout the day.
Wednesday night, the low temperature will remain below freezing at about 29 degrees. Freezing rain will continue to fall with a 100% chance of precipitation. Another 0.2 to 0.4 inches of ice could accumulate overnight.
On Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain in the morning and then a chance of showers later. The temperature will reach above freezing with a high of 36 degrees. The NSW said road conditions should improve on Thursday.
Thursday night temperatures will fall below freezing again at about 29 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and snow before midnight.
Come Friday, there will be a high temperature of 47 degrees and sunny skies. At night, the temperature will dip to 31. But there is no chance of rain.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.