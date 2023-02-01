winter weather 2023
Heavy thundersleet caught a Denton driver by surprise when their vehicle got stuck on a hill on Woodland Street just off University Drive in north Denton on Monday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

While the National Weather Service forecasts some parts of Texas will see road conditions improve Wednesday night, Denton County isn’t out of the water yet. The area’s roads are expected to stay hazardous through Thursday as more freezing rain is on the way.

There’s a 90% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m. Wednesday, meaning an additional 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice could accumulate throughout the day.

