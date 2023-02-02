A shift is expected Friday from the winter weather that has gripped the area this week.
The National Weather Service projects sunny skies Friday with a high temperature of 47 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast Friday. The low for Friday night is expected to be around 30 degrees.
While the weather will improve Friday, this doesn’t mean the driving conditions for Thursday night and Friday morning will be clear. The National Weather Service discourages travel until conditions on the road improve later Friday.
Roads on Thursday morning were wet, slushy and still covered in ice. There was a projected 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with a low of 28 degrees.
Isolated slick spots and black ice are possible again overnight as wet roads refreeze, impacting the Friday morning commute.
Widespread melting of ice is expected Friday, though some ice and slick spots will remain possible until Friday afternoon.
Enjoy the weekend weather with projected sunny skies Friday through Monday. Saturday’s high is expected to be 54 degrees, with a high of 65 Sunday and a high of 70 forecast for Monday.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.