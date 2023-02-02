Road grader
A city road grader plows the ice off Carroll Boulevard as freezing rain fell on top of accumulated sleet Wednesday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A shift is expected Friday from the winter weather that has gripped the area this week.

The National Weather Service projects sunny skies Friday with a high temperature of 47 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast Friday. The low for Friday night is expected to be around 30 degrees.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

