Road grader
A city road grader plows the ice off Carroll Boulevard as freezing rain fell on top of accumulated sleet Wednesday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Expect a shift from the previous four-day winter weather that began as an ice storm warning between Monday and Tuesday then shifted into an ice storm warning from Wednesday until Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service projects sunny skies on Friday with a high temperature of 47 degrees. There will be no rain all Friday. The low for Friday night will be a temperature of around 30 degrees.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

