Expect a shift from the previous four-day winter weather that began as an ice storm warning between Monday and Tuesday then shifted into an ice storm warning from Wednesday until Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service projects sunny skies on Friday with a high temperature of 47 degrees. There will be no rain all Friday. The low for Friday night will be a temperature of around 30 degrees.
But we've still got to get through today.
While the weather shift will improve Friday, this doesn’t mean the driving conditions for Thursday and Friday will improve. The National Weather Service discourages travel until conditions on the road improve later today.
Ease in today’s driving conditions due to Thursday’s morning roads being wet, slushy and still covered in ice. Thursday’s chance of rain or freezing rain is 50% before 2 p.m. Thursday, with a projected 0.1 inch of ice accumulation today.
As for tonight, there’s a projected 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with a low of 28 degrees.
Isolated slick spots and black ice are possible again overnight as wet roads re-freeze, impacting the Friday morning commute.
Widespread melting of ice is expected Friday, though some ice and slick spots will remain possible until Friday afternoon.
Enjoy the weekend weather with projected sunny skies between Friday through Monday. Saturday’s high is expected to be 54 degrees, Sunday with 65 degrees and a high of 70 forecasted for Monday.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.