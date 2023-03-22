A cold front expected to move through North Texas late Thursday into early Friday could produce storms with strong winds and large hail, but severe weather is not expected for most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the National Weather Service.
The biggest hazards with the storms will be large hail and damaging winds, said Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist for the weather service in Fort Worth. Rain could start as early as Thursday afternoon and the bulk of the strong to severe storms are expected Thursday evening into Friday.
Storms should clear out of the area by Friday morning, Reeves said.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a very dynamic system like the last two events we had,” Reeves said. “That being said, we can’t rule out the potential for severe weather.”
Most of the severe weather activity will be seen in areas northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, he said.
A small cold front will follow the storms, but the DFW area will not see as big of a temperature drop as it did following last week’s storms, which generated several tornadoes and caused wind damage in parts of the region.
Sunny conditions are expected through the weekend with temperatures in the mid- to high 70s, according to the weather service.
“I think we may be leaving winter behind, hopefully,” Reeves said.
