A cold front expected to move through North Texas late Thursday into early Friday could produce storms with strong winds and large hail, but severe weather is not expected for most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest hazards with the storms will be large hail and damaging winds, said Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist for the weather service in Fort Worth. Rain could start as early as Thursday afternoon and the bulk of the strong to severe storms are expected Thursday evening into Friday.

