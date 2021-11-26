Scientists are predicting a warmer, drier winter across the southern United States as La Niña climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row — for better or worse.
La Niña is the cold phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. In La Niña conditions, Pacific Ocean surface temperatures near the equator cool and influence weather patterns around the world. La Niña’s brother, the more well-known El Niño, is the warm phase of ENSO.
So why are cool waters thousands of miles away important to Texans?
La Niña also affects the jet stream pattern, pushing colder air northward, and luckily — or unluckily, depending on your preferred “winter wonderland” — skipping over Texas and much of the southern U.S.
This means warmer-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation from December to February, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center anticipates 40% to 50% probability of above-normal temperatures for North Texas this winter.
But this doesn’t mean snow and ice aren’t possible, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch of the Climate Prediction Center.
“You’re going to have periods of cool weather, you’re going to have winter, you’re going to have the typical ice storms that you have sometimes, even in Texas,” he said.
Gottschalck said that La Niñas typically lead to less snowfall in areas like Texas.
“But it only takes one or two bad storms … to make everyone think it was a horrible winter,” he added.
February’s historic winter storm, which dumped 5 inches of snow on Dallas-Fort Worth and dropped temperatures below freezing for days, happened under La Niña conditions.
That arctic outbreak, however, was a confluence of perfect weather conditions that would be “very unlikely” to happen this winter, Gottschalck said.
“Last year’s cold that happened in Texas was quite a rare event, a record event,” he said. “But to say that there will be another extreme record event like last year since we’re in a La Niña condition again really isn’t correct to say.”
But lower-than-average precipitation during this La Niña may create drought conditions for much of West Texas and parts of East Texas as much-needed precipitation is pushed north, according to the climate center’s seasonal drought outlook.
Other parts of the country, including the northern U.S., can expect a wetter-than-normal winter. These areas also are likely to experience colder temperatures under the La Niña, Gottschalck said.
A La Niña can be felt from late fall to spring, but its effects are most reliable in the winter and well into the spring, he said. La Niñas often occur back-to-back — like this year — which differentiates it from its El Niño counterpart.
Gottschalck’s team at the Climate Prediction Center can forecast La Niña or El Niño conditions three to six months in advance, he said. This year, scientists had high confidence of a La Niña as early as May.