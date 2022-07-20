The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which goes from 0 to 800, is used to measure forest fire potential. Denton County was already measured at 680 by Wednesday, and fire officials suspect the number could eclipse 750 by the end of the month.
Last week, Denton County issued a formal burn ban and disaster declaration as drought conditions accelerated. That has become commonplace across the state, with the vast majority of Texas counties having a burn ban in place.
Tuesday, county commissioners ratified the ban and received a presentation from Brad Sebastian, the county's head fire marshal. As it relates to the drought, he didn't have much good news to share.
On the KBDI drought index scale, 0 means there's no moisture depletion, which limits wildfire risk. A score of 800 means the opposite: "absolutely dry conditions." Denton County falls closer to the second mark, and is inching further up every day.
Sebastian provided a timeline of the county's scoring, which demonstrates how quickly the drought conditions have accelerated. On June 1, the county's KBDI measured at 240. It was 514 on July 1, just a few weeks ago, and came in at 655 on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the number had already increased to 680.
Sebastian said that if current weather conditions and trends keep up, fire officials think the KBDI will exceed 750 by the start of August. That's a bad thing for fire threat and everything else that comes with a drought.
Officials made several recommendations for the public, chiefly to put fireworks away for now, with Sebastian calling them "reckless" under current conditions.
"Right now, it's reckless," Sebastian said. "As dry as it is, shooting fireworks can cause a fire, and it burns someone else's property up. … We highly suggest that people put them away and save them for a rainy day."
Sebastian also emphasized mowing to keep flammable vegetation down, thinning and pruning trees and keeping your driveway accessible in the event of any fires.
Is relief on the way?
For the first time in a while, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting a chance for the Dallas-Fort Worth region to get some rain. According to Wednesday afternoon forecasts, there was a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday night, a 40% chance Thursday and a 20% chance Friday.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible today (Wednesday) and Thursday. Main concern will be gusty, erratic winds. Expect highs up to around 109 today, and up to around 104 tomorrow. #dfwwx #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/e3jzuJacW7— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 20, 2022
However, the opportunity for Denton to get some long-term relief out of those rain chances seems slight, and the NWS is warning that the isolated storms aren't a sign of the end of the heat. Highs are forecast at 100 or higher for the foreseeable future.
The latest forecasts can be found at www.weather.gov.