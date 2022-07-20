The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which goes from 0 to 800, is used to measure forest fire potential. Denton County was already measured at 680 by Wednesday, and fire officials suspect the number could eclipse 750 by the end of the month.

Last week, Denton County issued a formal burn ban and disaster declaration as drought conditions accelerated. That has become commonplace across the state, with the vast majority of Texas counties having a burn ban in place.

Sebastian

Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian gave a presentation on the active burn ban at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

