The Dallas-Fort Worth area endured record-breaking temperatures last month — and, unfortunately for North Texans, the relentless heat won’t be letting up any time soon.
While Texans are used to hot summers, experts say the most shocking characteristic about this year is how early the region heated up.
At the end of July, 2022 was already approaching a spot in the top 10 for years with the most 100-degree days, according to National Weather Service data.
There were 36 days of 100-degree weather as of July 31. In 2011 and 1980 — two of the region’s hottest years on record — there were 37 and 44 by the end of July, respectively.
July 2022 also ranked third for most days in a month at or above 105 degrees, with seven.
The extreme heat has fueled a number of grass fires, including one in Balch Springs that burned more than two dozen homes and one in DeSoto that torched nearly 200 acres. The heat also led to calls for statewide energy conservation amid record demand on Texas’ electricity grid.
In Dallas County, at least one resident lost their life, and more than 100 others have experienced heat-related illnesses. Ten people in Tarrant County have died of hyperthermia, or abnormally high body temperatures, since May.
Weather conditions compounding heat
There are several conditions causing — and in some cases, compounding — the heat.
One is the position of jet streams, or bands of wind in the upper atmosphere that cause weather changes. For the past several weeks a jet stream has been over the south-central part of the country, which keeps precipitation in the northern part of the U.S. and prolongs hot days.
That positioning is likely to continue for the next few weeks, KXAS-TV (NBC5) chief meteorologist Rick Mitchell said.
Another explanation for the heat is La Niña conditions, which affect the flow and position of the jet stream. La Niña refers to the ocean temperature in the Pacific, specifically near the equator, being cooler than normal.
La Niña also leads to drier-than-normal seasons, and statewide drought conditions further compound the problem.
“The more the soil dries out, the hotter it can be, the easier the atmosphere can warm up. … It’s a vicious cycle,” Mitchell said.
July 2022 tied July 2000 as the second-driest July since 1900, with only trace amounts of rain recorded. In July 1993, there was no precipitation at all.
More heat ahead
Unfortunately for North Texans, the blistering heat is likely to continue through at least the beginning of August.
“It looks like we’re going to continue with above-normal temperatures for a while,” said Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the weather service in Fort Worth. “It’s a fair bet to say we’re going to continue 100-degree days well into August.”
Temperatures typically start to cool down by the middle of the month.
“When we get to the 18th, the normal high temperature starts decreasing and we start descending into winter very slowly,” Mitchell said.
It’s possible the month could cool off earlier if tropical storms develop and bring moisture to the region, but it’s too soon to say definitively whether that will happen.
While 2022 has the potential to be one of the hottest years on record, it remains to be seen how long the 100-degree trend lasts, as weather patterns can change “on a dime,” Mitchell said.
“That’s the thing about weather: We’ll always just have to see,” he said.