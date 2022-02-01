Denton officials felt comparatively confident in the days ahead of this week’s anticipated storm compared to one year ago.
Less than two weeks away from the anniversary of a winter storm that knocked out power around Texas, there have been some improvements to the city’s emergency infrastructure and procedures.
The city was readying crews to deal with expected storm impacts Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
That includes downed trees and power lines. Denton Municipal Electric customers can report power outages by calling 940-349-7000.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth told his fellow City Council members during a Tuesday afternoon meeting that staffers had drafted an emergency declaration, which would be finalized after the council’s meeting was over.
That would open up government pathways to help local officials better respond to the temporary crises that might arise from the week’s winter weather.
Tony Puente, the general manager at DME, said the city utility is better prepared than it was this time last year when considering power generation.
Despite that, he stressed the distinction that DME, which is owned by the city of Denton, does not supply power directly to locals. Instead, state law requires power generators to send energy directly to the state grid, where it is then distributed to Texans’ homes and businesses.
“We can’t disconnect from the [state] grid,” he said Monday.
In addition to staffing changes and some system upgrades, DME made another change that is likely to more drastically impact residents in the event of unexpected rolling blackouts.
“We’ve literally doubled the number of circuits we have available to rotate,” Puente said.
That will hopefully lead to less-frequent power outages that last, on average, for shorter amounts of time when compared to the freeze of 2021.
Puente said officials worked with operators of critical infrastructure — such as hospitals and fire departments — throughout the city to bundle similar facilities onto their own circuits and move residential and noncritical infrastructure to other circuits.
In practical terms, that means there’s less of a chance your neighbor’s lights will stay on throughout rolling blackouts if they had the good fortune to be included in a circuit that serves a hospital that may or may not be nearby.
Bob Martinez, the city’s emergency manager and a recent hire from Denton County Public Health, said his job is to ensure coordination between various city departments in the event of an emergency.
Martinez, speaking Monday, said the city would be pushing out safety recommendations to residents this week. That includes urging people to prepare their pipes for freezing weather, as well as setting aside a supply of food, water, blankets, candles and flashlights.
“Make sure you fill up your tank of gas before all this starts in case the roads are bad and it takes you longer to get home,” he suggested.
That includes having a kit in your vehicle in case you find yourself stranded away from home.
Our Daily Bread’s Monsignor King Outreach Center will open as an emergency shelter Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. The nonprofit’s website notes that because of weather conditions, the shelter’s capacity has been temporarily expanded.
Bill Shepherd, Denton’s executive manager of business services, said the city has prepared by stockpiling equipment ahead of the storm. That includes additional transformers, poles, conductors and wires to handle potential losses of power.
Early forecasts showed freezing temperatures and rain Wednesday evening into Thursday, and predictions put out by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning placed Denton within, although at the edge of, the most severe expectations.
“If it continues to rain after that freezing point, then our concern is going to be icing on our lines,” Shepherd said Monday.
Puente said it was too early Monday to nail down exactly what would happen, but he said isolated power outages caused by freezing rain would be more likely than the rolling outages Texans remember from one year ago.