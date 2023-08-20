Power lines

The sun rises over an Oncor substation June 20 in Dallas.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Sunday had the potential to be the hottest day of the year in Dallas, continuing a streak extremely warm days so far this summer.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for all of North Texas that expires 9 p.m. Monday as temperatures throughout the region are expected to rise between 104 and 111.

