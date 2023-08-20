DALLAS — Sunday had the potential to be the hottest day of the year in Dallas, continuing a streak extremely warm days so far this summer.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for all of North Texas that expires 9 p.m. Monday as temperatures throughout the region are expected to rise between 104 and 111.
The weather service described the Dallas-Fort Worth forecast in two words on social media: “Very hot.”
Sunday’s forecast included a high of 110 — which would have been the hottest day of 2023 to date — but the temperature seemed to hit its peak at 109 between 3:30 and 4 p.m., according to weather service data. The 109 high still tied for the hottest day of the year with Thursday and Friday and broke a daily high record for Aug. 20, which was set at 107 in 2011, historical data shows.
Saturday’s high temperature in Dallas also broke a record when it peaked at 108, one degree hotter than the previous daily record of 107 set in 2011.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in Dallas was 113 in 1980. The last time the temperature hit 110 was in 2011.
Sunday was the region’s 19th day where the high was 105 or higher, according to weather service data, tying 2011 for the number of such days. The only year with more highs of 105 or hotter on record is 1980 with 28 days.
This summer has also been one of the driest on records in Dallas-Fort Worth with no measurable rain in the area since July 17, according to the weather service. The dry, hot days and wind have elevated the fire risk throughout the region for weeks.
ERCOT, the state’s main grid operator, asked residents and businesses to conserve power usage between 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of high demand amid hot weather conditions. The grid operator also called for voluntary power conservation last week.
Texas’ main electric grid “not experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” Public Utility Commission of Texas said in a Sunday news release.
Last week, officials in Sanger and Argyle announced they were either considering or implementing planned outages in light of the heat causing a strain on their systems.
