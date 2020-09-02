Shawn Eagle and his family didn’t have much of a break between heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon. When the downpour started back up at 3 p.m., Eagle said his 5-gallon shop vacuum couldn’t keep up with the water coursing into their Southridge home.
“It seems like the house can only take so much for so long,” Eagle said. “By 3 p.m., it was raining so hard that the water filled up our French drain, and then it started coming in our patio door.”
It didn’t take long for the Eagles’ one-story house to take on more rainwater, and it spread into the family’s kitchen, living room and near their sons’ room.
Thunderstorms pounded North Texas on Tuesday, drenching Denton with 5 inches of rain over six hours, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that while severe thunderstorms aren’t predicted overnight, heavy rainfall might return, which could bring flash flooding back to the area.
For the Eagles, the heaviest rains fell late Tuesday afternoon. Shawn Eagle said he and his wife, Cynthia, bought their home in the Southridge neighborhood 12 years ago. They didn’t have any flooding until about five years ago. They put in new flooring, choosing vinyl because it’s hardiest when it comes to water.
They added a French drain after the first flood, but Eagle said the downpour was too much. He issued a call to his friends as he emptied his shop vac, and they answered with several 20-gallon shop vacuums, one or two more 5-gallon vacuums and a surplus of towels.
“One of my friends is in construction, so he brought over some squirrel fans,” Eagle said, referring to the high-powered fans shaped like oversized referee whistles. “We got those pointed at the baseboards, and we pulled up rugs and put them in the garage.”
Eagle said he posted on Nextdoor, a social media app for neighborhoods, to ask if any other homeowners had flooding. He hadn’t checked back to find out if there were others bailing out their houses.
Eric Gildersleeve, the assistant emergency management coordinator for Denton County, said that Grapevine and Ray Roberts lakes reached flood pool levels at 8 a.m. Wednesday. When enough rain falls to take lake levels past conservation status, a flood pool keeps the water contained until controlled releases can return them to conservation levels.
“Flood pool is a normal storage of water,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going over spillways or anything like that. We’re a long ways away from that.”
Gildersleeve said emergency services didn’t dispatch water rescue teams in the unincorporated ares of the county overnight, and that management is monitoring the weather Wednesday night. Denton County could get as much as a half-inch of rain Wednesday night and another quarter of an inch on Thursday.
“It’s been dry enough that the ground was able to soak a lot of it up,” Gildersleeve said.
The county reported three road closures due to high water on Wednesday: part of Radecke Road between Jackson and Krum city limits, East Jackson Road between Nail and Radecke roads, and C. Wolfe Road between Tom Cole and T.N. Skiles roads.