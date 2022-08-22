Flood

Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home Monday. Over 9 inches of rain were reported in 24 hours at DFW International Airport.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Thunderstorms drenched North Texas on Monday after a storm system brought a deluge of heavy rain that flooded homes and submerged cars, killing at least one person.

A woman’s body was pulled from the Scyene Road bridge at the Interstate 635 service road in Mesquite as the water receded Monday afternoon, according to the Mesquite Fire Department.

