DALLAS — Thunderstorms drenched North Texas on Monday after a storm system brought a deluge of heavy rain that flooded homes and submerged cars, killing at least one person.
A woman’s body was pulled from the Scyene Road bridge at the Interstate 635 service road in Mesquite as the water receded Monday afternoon, according to the Mesquite Fire Department.
Fire officials said the woman’s car may have been swept off the road by floodwaters. Her identity was not released and the incident is under investigation, officials said.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster after a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the storm. When disasters are declared, it can open up resources for a speedier response, and the declaration also opens up federal financial assistance.
Homeowners affected can report damages on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website, Jenkins said.
Emergency crews across the region had responded to hundreds of water-related emergencies throughout the day. But the flooding still wreaked havoc on the Monday morning commutes of thousands, including students across North Texas who recently started school.
Parts of Dallas were forecast to receive 8 inches of rain, but in some areas the rainfall far exceeded those expectations. One reading near South Dallas and Pleasant Grove captured more than 14 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to the Dallas Water Utility. Neighborhoods closer to downtown Dallas recorded more than 10 inches of rainfall.
A flood watch remained in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of North Texas.
Damages, injuries and outages
At least four people were taken to hospitals due to weather-related incidents, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. There were 50 traffic signals either without power or not properly working, the city’s transportation department said Monday.
By Monday evening, Oncor reported 432 outages affecting more than 10,300 customers due to the heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts from the thunderstorms, according to Oncor spokeswoman Connie Piloto.
“These weather impacts can also cause vehicle accidents and trees or debris to come into contact with our power lines or equipment,” Piloto said in an email.
Piloto said the flooding could cause delays in restoration times for those experiencing outages. It was unclear Monday night when power would be restored.
Dallas police have responded to almost 470 traffic and water-related calls since 6 p.m. Sunday, including 147 calls reporting people stuck in high water. A little more than 100 calls have been related to freeway accidents.
Dallas police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said one police officer suffered a non-life threatening leg injury during a high-water call at Botham Jean Boulevard and Herald Street in South Dallas.
She said more than 20 squad cars were damaged by the floods and police were “working with the city garage to put others back in service to replace those losses in the short term.”
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 334 emergency calls related to the weather between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday, including 94 calls to rescue people stranded in water. Eight Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles were damaged due to floods, and crews used boats to get to some stranded drivers.
“If you’re going down a thoroughfare and see water building up, just turn around,” said Jason Evans, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman.
‘It’s like a wading pool’
Areas around the Trinity River will remain under a flood warning until Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. Early Monday, the river had reached 18 feet in Dallas, a rapid rise from 12 feet Sunday. The river was forecast to rise to 34.3 feet by Monday evening, beyond the 30-foot flood stage indication of minor flooding.
In Dallas, flooding on Chestnut Street in Deep Ellum submerged at least eight cars. Nearby, several lanes of Interstate 30 were closed due to high water levels, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In Mesquite, several abandoned cars were seen in tire-deep water near Scyene Road and I-635.
Rawlins Gilliland woke early Monday morning and heard an unusual noise in his southeast Dallas home. It sounded like his new puppy, a Chihuahua-terrier mix, was splashing in water.
Confused, Gilliland, a retired poet and writer, stepped into his office to find it partially underwater.
”It’s like a wading pool,” Gilliland said. He spent the day sopping up water.
He added: ”This summer has been monstrous. It has just been a mean summer. And now this.”
Karen Cox watched nervously as floodwaters rose around her townhouse near the busy West 7th corridor in Fort Worth. Outside her front door, water blanketed the front steps. Cars once parked on the street, including her daughter’s, floated by.
”We had cars on the sidewalk, cars floating,” Cox said. “All of the cars created a little wake.”
The Fort Worth Police Department said they attended to more than 50 water-related emergency calls between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. None of the calls included injuries or the loss of life, the department said Monday morning.