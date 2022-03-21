Windy with thunderstorms...perhaps severe. High 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Denton County, as well as much of north-central Texas, is now under a wind advisory until Monday at 7 p.m.
National Weather Service predictions called for southeast winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
The advisory, originally announced at 8:13 a.m., stretched from noon until 7 p.m. Monday.
"Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind," the advisory read. "Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."
An accompanying hazardous weather outlook, published by the weather service early Monday morning, listed large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of several tornadoes throughout Monday.
"A few tornadoes may be strong," the outlook report warned.
Denton County was well within the most severe threat zone predictions from the weather service by late Monday morning. That placement brought with it the increased potential for heavy rainfall and minor flooding.
