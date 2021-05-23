While Denton and the Dallas-Fort Worth area have already received more rain than in an average May, precipitation isn’t likely to let up just yet, with showers and storms forecast through the weekend — and possibly beyond.
According to Jennifer Dunn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, so far this month Denton has already received over 2 inches of rainfall more than it does in an average May. Other areas around North Texas have received varying but similar amounts, a reflection of a wet spring, especially in recent weeks.
“Everybody is at least an inch or more over average,” Dunn said. “Any bit of rain during the spring months will definitely help with short-term drought conditions as we enter our hottest part of the year.”
But in all likelihood, the rain won’t be leaving just yet. As of Sunday evening, NWS forecasts have Denton at an 80% chance of precipitation Monday that drops to 60% Tuesday. The area should get a brief break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday, with the only precipitation chance at 20% Wednesday morning, but that chance increases to 30% by Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday each have precipitation chances at 30% before a predicted sunny Sunday.
Dunn said severity isn’t a major concern for the week’s shower and storms.
“We’re fairly certain there is no severe threat,” Dunn said. “You could have some gusty wind, and we’re still continuing to monitor for instances of heavy rainfall that could cause some minor flooding in your common areas where water fills up.”
But is North Texas going to get a respite from the rain next week? Dunn said it’s a possibility, but that it’s also possible rain sticks around as the same weather patterns from recent weeks continue to impact the area. Meteorologists won’t have firm projections until later in the week.
This week’s forecast includes daily highs from the mid-70s to the mid-80s, with nightly lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and any weather alerts can be found at forecast.weather.gov.