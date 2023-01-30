Roads are expected to worsen throughout Monday and into Tuesday evening as freezing rain, sleet and ice hit North Texas.
Total ice or sleet could be up to half an inch as the winter weather warning continues through Wednesday morning. Icy patches in Denton County were already reported early Monday, with Denton Police Department responding to more than 20 crashes and the Texas Department of Transportation and other road crews working on roadways. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses have been the first to become icy and slick, with temperatures below freezing Monday afternoon.
Lows tonight are expected to be in the upper 20s, with freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulation possible tomorrow as highs hover around 30, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values will be as low as 16, with north winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour and precipitation near 100%.
City facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but employees can still be reached via email and essential staff including police, fire, Denton Municipal Electric, public works and utilities will remain on duty.
City of Denton buildings typically used as warming stations are closed except for the Denton Community Shelter operated by Our Daily Bread, which also provides meals and overnight accommodations. After school programming is also canceled through Tuesday.
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, public libraries, parks and recreation facilities and Denton Enterprise Airport administrative officers are among those that will remain closed through Tuesday.
The air traffic control tower at the airport will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., however, and the airfield will remain open 24 hours. Items on the afternoon municipal court docket for Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 will be rescheduled to a later date.
Denton Police and Fire and Denton County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to stay indoors and avoid driving if possible, as sidewalks and roads can be hazardous due to black ice.
“Crashes and traffic hazards have been spread throughout the city, so drivers should use extreme caution on all roadways,” Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. “If driving is necessary, be sure to clear your entire vehicle of ice and sleet, slowly accelerate and decelerate, increase following distance, and focus on the road.”
No major injuries have been reported as of 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, though police are seeing issue on roads with hills and slopes, Cunningham said.