Heavy thundersleet caught a Denton driver by surprise when their vehicle got stuck on a hill on Woodland Street just off University Drive in north Denton Monday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Roads are expected to worsen throughout Monday and into Tuesday evening as freezing rain, sleet and ice hit North Texas.

Total ice or sleet could be up to half an inch as the winter weather warning continues through Wednesday morning. Icy patches in Denton County were already reported early Monday, with Denton Police Department responding to more than 20 crashes and the Texas Department of Transportation and other road crews working on roadways. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses have been the first to become icy and slick, with temperatures below freezing Monday afternoon.

