After a mild, sunny weekend, North Texas could see a wide range of weather next week — from an elevated fire risk to severe thunderstorms to another round of snow and sleet.
Low humidity and breezy conditions, coupled with an abundance of dry vegetation, will lead to an elevated fire weather threat late in the weekend into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The higher risk of fires will mainly be in the northern and western parts of North Texas.
On Monday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms could form along the dry line, mainly to the east of Interstate 35. More storms may develop Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving into the region.
That cold front could come with additional precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday. If it’s cold enough, there could be sleet and snow in addition to the expected rain, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5).
But this winter weather is expected to look different from the storm earlier this month that coated Dallas-Fort Worth in a sheet of ice.
The Arctic air won’t be as “deeply entrenched,” and the cold air is expected to arrive after precipitation, NBC5 meteorologist Grant Johnston said. There may also be a “freeze line” across the region, resulting in cold rain to the east and a wintry mix to the west, he said.
The chances of a wintry mix are further out, meaning that the forecast is likely to change before the middle of next week. The weather service said it’s unknown what parts of the region will see snow or sleet, how much will accumulate or how long it will last.
“The million-dollar question concerns where exactly the freeze line positions itself,” Johnston said.