 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Extreme summers are here to stay in North Texas, experts warn

This summer was one of the warmest and driest in North Texas, with July turning out to be the second hottest on record.

“This was certainly a summer of extremes,” said Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office.

July 2022 heat
Buy Now

Construction workers on Windsor Drive cool off with a water break as afternoon temperatures reached 108 degrees on July 18. This past July broke the record for the hottest month in Texas history in terms of low daily temperatures and was the second-hottest July ever.
Forked lightning
Buy Now

Forked lightning strikes between Embassy Suites, left, and McKenna Park, far right, during a thunderstorm in May, before this summer brought a dry spell and intense heat. 
Jogger in October
Buy Now

A jogger takes advantage of Monday's comfortable autumn weather. North Texas has seen bouts of nice conditions, hot dry spells and cool stormy periods this year.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred