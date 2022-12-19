DALLAS — Don’t count on a white Christmas this year in North Texas, but get ready for some serious cold.
An arctic front is expected to blow through Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, bringing frigid temperatures, sharp winds from the north and below-freezing wind chills.
“Get out your heavy winter coats and brace for some really extraordinary wind chills,” cautioned Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
By Friday morning, the forecast calls for a low of 9 degrees at DFW International Airport, while some outlying areas like Collin County could see temperatures as low as 4 or 5. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus-10. Those temperatures will stick around until at least Saturday.
The last time North Texas saw temperatures this cold was the February 2021 ice storm, in which the state’s power grid failed and thousands of Texans lost power for days.
Last week, the state’s grid operator said it anticipates having enough power supplies to meet demand this time.
This week’s front is not expected to deliver any snow or ice, which is good news for people traveling.
A white Christmas is a rare sight in North Texas, with the historical probability less than 10%, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But it has happened.
In 2009, areas such as Jacksboro and Bowie saw “rare blizzard conditions” with up to 9 inches of snow and wind gusts greater than 50 mph, according to the weather service. Dallas-Fort Worth didn’t get that much, but 3 inches was measured at DFW Airport on Christmas Eve and stuck around into the next day.
In 2012, portions of Denton and Collin counties saw up to 6 inches of snow on Christmas Day, but only a trace was recorded at DFW Airport.
Dallas-Fort Worth’s average high on Christmas is 56 degrees, and the average low is 36. Last year, the high topped 80 degrees on both Christmas Eve and Christmas.
