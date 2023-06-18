The searing summer sun reflects off an insulated panel being carried by a roofer on a house under construction in August 2020. An excessive heat warning is in place Monday through Tuesday, and people who work outdoors should take care to limit their risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning due to dangerously hot conditions with a heat index value of up to 114 degrees expected in portions of north-central and northeast Texas, including Denton County.
The excessive heat warning is issued from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monday’s weather is expected to be sunny, with a high near 98 and a heat index value as high as 109 degrees.
Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
The weather service recommends taking precautions during the excessive heat warning:
Drink plenty of fluids.
Stay in an air-conditioned room.
Check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Call 911 if an individual suffers from heatstroke.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.