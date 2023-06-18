Roofer
The searing summer sun reflects off an insulated panel being carried by a roofer on a house under construction in August 2020. An excessive heat warning is in place Monday through Tuesday, and people who work outdoors should take care to limit their risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning due to dangerously hot conditions with a heat index value of up to 114 degrees expected in portions of north-central and northeast Texas, including Denton County.

The excessive heat warning is issued from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

