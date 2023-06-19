Roofer
The searing summer sun reflects off an insulated panel being carried by a roofer on a house under construction in August 2020. An excessive heat warning is in place Monday through Tuesday, and people who work outdoors should take care to limit their risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 120 degrees expected in parts of North Texas, including Denton County.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

