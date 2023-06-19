The searing summer sun reflects off an insulated panel being carried by a roofer on a house under construction in August 2020. An excessive heat warning is in place Monday through Tuesday, and people who work outdoors should take care to limit their risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 120 degrees expected in parts of North Texas, including Denton County.
The excessive heat warning, which started Monday and was set to expire Tuesday night, has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monday was sunny, with temperatures reaching 100 in Denton.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 115. There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m.
The weather service forecast for Wednesday is sunny with a high near 96 and heat index up to 107.
The weather service recommends taking precautions during the excessive heat warning:
Drink plenty of fluids.
Stay in an air-conditioned room.
Check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Call 911 if someone is suffering from heatstroke.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.