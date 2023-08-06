The scalding heat wave in Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to last another week, with triple-digit temperatures in the forecast.
Dallas has experienced temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter daily since July 24, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for all of North Texas through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures across the region were forecast to rise as high as 105 degrees, with heat index values up to 114 degrees.
Temperatures could slightly dip Monday thanks to a cool front moving in, but the high is still expected to break 100, according to a KXAS-TV (NBC5) forecast. Rain chances are 10% to 20%.
A warm front will likely roll in Tuesday, increasing the high temperatures into midweek.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the electrical grid operator for most of the state, issued a “weather watch” for Sunday and Monday “due to forecasted higher temps, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.”
ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal, though, and it has not called for energy conservation.
Power demand has hit all-time highs multiple times during this heat wave, peaking Tuesday at 83,593 megawatts, according to grid data.
Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington were expected to be among the hottest major cities in the nation Sunday based on heat index values, according to The Washington Post. The three Texas cities were tied for seventh-hottest, with a heat index of 109.
This summer in North Texas has been warmer and drier than typical, already tying and breaking some temperature records.
Saturday’s high of 107 at DFW International Airport tied for the daily record-high temperature, according to weather service data. The last time it was 107 on Aug. 5 was 2011.
The highest temperature in Dallas so far this year is the 108 recorded on July 18.
Saturday’s low of 85 at DFW Airport broke the previous Aug. 5 record of 83 set in 1980 and tied in 2011.
Dallas-Fort Worth has had 27 days with a low of 80 degrees or warmer this year, tied for fourth most, records show. In 2008 there were 27 days; 1998 had 39; 2022 had 42; and 2011 had 55.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.