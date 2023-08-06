Power lines and dry grass
Dry vegetation fills a field north of Denton in October 2022.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The scalding heat wave in Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to last another week, with triple-digit temperatures in the forecast.

Dallas has experienced temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter daily since July 24, according to data from the National Weather Service.

