A small high-pressure cap held on long enough for the dry line to slip into Denton County on Wednesday evening, pushing severe storms to the east and north.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch early Wednesday afternoon. But the dry line came through Denton County just before 5 p.m., knocking out the risk for big weather.
Sultry, southerly winds most of the day had set up conditions for severe storms — including a dew point that reached 70 degrees by midafternoon.
Meteorologist Steve Fano said the setup in Denton was like weather conditions to the north. Several cells of severe storms formed along the Red River, and spun up tornadoes in Oklahoma.
“We thought it could be more like that down here,” Fano said.
But, he added, the layer of warm air in the upper atmosphere and the dry air in the mid-atmosphere that came from West Texas worked together to keep major storms from forming over Denton County.
By 6 p.m., the relative humidity had dropped to 24%, making temperatures feel like a comfortable 84 degrees, according to readings at the Denton Enterprise Airport weather station.
The forecast Thursday and through the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and pleasant.
Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Meteorologists are calling for clear skies, with highs in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday and in the mid- to upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.