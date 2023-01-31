weather radar

This radar image from the National Weather Service shows the precipitation forecast for North Texas. Because of low temperatures, freezing rain is expected through Wednesday night.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service expects total ice accumulations up to half an inch. 

Expect areas of light freezing rain and sleet to fall on Tuesday night, transitioning to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday.

