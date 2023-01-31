The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service expects total ice accumulations up to half an inch.
Expect areas of light freezing rain and sleet to fall on Tuesday night, transitioning to mainly freezing rain on Wednesday.
Conditions will worsen through Wednesday with expected power outages and tree damage due to increasing ice accumulation. Travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night.
Today’s high is expected to be 27, with a low of 26. Expect freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m.
As for tonight, expect a chance of sleet before 9 p.m., followed by a slight chance of freezing rain, with a low of 26.
On Wednesday, expect a 90% chance of precipitation, with mainly freezing rain and a high of 32. For Wednesday night, expect freezing rain before midnight, with a low of around 30.
Thursday will see a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, with a high of near 37. Expect a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with a low around 32.
The National Weather Service, as well as the Denton County Office of Emergency Management, recommends that those who need to travel slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses.
Road conditions have already proven troublesome for some drivers. The Denton Police Department confirmed that officers responded to 92 crash reports between midnight and 3 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 92 traffic hazards were reported in the same time period.
Of course, this forecast weather is subject to change, but the sun and a slight warmup in temperature is expected on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting sun with a high near 54.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.