Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth signed a declaration of local disaster Tuesday night in anticipation of extreme winter weather this week.
The declaration allows city administrators extra powers to quickly address crises as they may arise.
Hudspeth teased the disaster declaration early during the City Council’s Tuesday meeting, and notice that it had been signed was sent out while the council was still in session.
Also Tuesday night, University of North Texas officials notified students and staff that the campus would be closed starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
UNT will remain closed through Thursday to keep students from having to commute in hazardous road conditions. On Thursday, only two dining halls — Eagle Landing and Champs — will be open.
Texas Woman’s University will offer in-person classes virtually and might cancel some classes starting at noon Wednesday. The campus will remain closed through Thursday. Dorms will stay open, and dining options will be modified.
The city's declaration was published just four minutes before the National Weather Service announced a winter storm warning for Denton County and 23 other counties.
The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. It cites a transition from rain to freezing rain and then sleet and snow, with expected snow accumulation of up to 2 inches and ice depths of up to half an inch for portions of north central and northeast Texas.
“Travel will be dangerous,” the warning reads. “The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute on Thursday.”
It goes on to say power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice.
The city’s disaster declaration will officially begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. and last no more than seven days unless renewed.
In short, the declaration means the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will be open for 24 hours beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release published Tuesday night.
The MLK rec center will have restrooms, seating, water, food and basic sanitary items available, and pandemic precautions will be in place.
City officials previously stated local infrastructure is better prepared heading into this February’s winter storms compared to the infamous storm of February 2021.
The mayor’s disaster declaration cited projections of freezing weather, rain, sleet and snow beginning Wednesday and stretching across several days throughout the state, as well as “an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, freezing rain, and heavy snow.”
The order further urged people to stay indoors as much as possible throughout the inclement weather and “take all cautionary measures to ensure the safety of all persons and animals in their care.”