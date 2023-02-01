 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Denton Jeep club, 4-wheel drivers on rescue missions to get off-roaders out of the ice

Jeep and pickup drivers put their wheels to the test pulling stranded drivers from icy Denton roads

Louisiana has the Cajun Navy, a fleet of volunteer boaters who motor through water logged neighborhoods rescuing folks after hurricanes.

What does Denton have when the streets get icy and local drivers have nothing but hot asphalt skills?

Mean machine, friendly mission

Stranded local drivers were glad to see this sight: Denton resident Nick Miller’s 2016 Jeep Wrangler JKU. Miller joined a group of volunteers to tow motorists stranded at the bottom of a hill on the Interstate 35E service road at Post Oak Drive. In a matter of hours, roads got so slick that local truck owners and Jeep club members helped tow stranded vehicles to the top of the hill.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred