Denton County residents can expect high rain chances that may lead to flooding and flash flooding through Thursday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Pamela, said Allison Prater, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The heavy rainfall will bring flooding with isolated totals between 5 and 6 inches in the areas under a flood watch, and the county could expect 2-3 inches of rainfall.
“We’re still a bit uncertain about the placement and the extent of any strong, severe storms,” Prater said. “Otherwise, flooding is the main concern, and then after that, another concern would be stronger wind gusts.”
Prater also said rivers, creeks and streams would see an increase in water levels through Thursday, with the possibility of hail or tornadoes.
“[Residents should] generally just make sure they have a plan in place [and] they have multiple ways to receive any warnings we send out,” Prater said.
Storms are expected to head from west to east starting Thursday afternoon and finishing Friday, Prater said.
Denton is affected by Hurricane Pamela’s remnants due to an area of low pressure pushed from west to east, and with that low pressure comes more southerly flow to the region from the Gulf of Mexico.
At this point, Denton County’s reservoirs are able to withstand the rainfall, said Eric Gildersleeve, Denton County Emergency Management coordinator. He also said Pamela is projected to be in northern Mexico by Thursday, but there is not yet a projection about what that will mean for North Texas.
“We just recommend keeping situational awareness,” Gildersleeve said. “[Also] look for messages from the National Weather Service, media partners and then, if needed, they can also sign up for our emergency alerting.”
Residents can sign up for Denton County Alert, the county’s emergency notification system, at www.dentoncounty.gov. The city of Denton also offers Alert Denton notifications for city residents.