Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area are getting national attention for heavy rain and flooding, but Denton County appears to be avoiding the worst of the storm system, with local officials saying there had been only limited impact by Monday afternoon.
Eric Hutmacher, director of Denton County's Office of Emergency Management, said Monday afternoon that the rain system ended up shifting to a more southern track than was originally predicted. That left some areas south of Denton County, particularly Dallas, getting pelted with more rain than they can handle. The county, meanwhile, still got its fair share of the system.
Hutmacher said there haven't been widespread impacts to infrastructure. The county keeps in touch with National Weather Service partners, local municipalities and police and fire departments. So far, they haven't had major impacts to report, but there has been a "slight increase" in crashes.
"Of course, you have the typical issues of traffic; it's been a while since folks have driven on wet roads," Hutmacher said. "Right now, we're very fortunate we have not seen major impacts due to heavy rainfall or flooding. That, obviously, has been due to the more southerly track the storm system was taking."
On a positive note, the rain should improve drought conditions in North Texas. Hutmacher said the extent of the benefit is hard to quantify exactly, but U.S. Drought Monitor reports should be out within a few days.
For Denton residents, Bill Shepherd, Denton Municipal Electric’s executive manager of business services, gave an all-clear signal for the electricity provider.
"All is good here at DME," Shepherd wrote in an email. "No impacts with the weather."
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said Denton County has gotten a wide range of rainfall totals. Near Aubrey, the total was just under an inch of rain, and near Krum, the total was over 4 inches.
"Some locations saw much more than others," Barnes said. "Certainly, we saw the higher-end totals further south in Dallas County."
Looking ahead, there are still chances for showers and storms every day through Sunday. Barnes said if any storms develop, they will have much less coverage than Monday's rain.
"We won't see anything like the coverage we saw today," Barnes said.