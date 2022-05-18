Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
Denton Fire Department
Denton County is at very high risk for wildfire over the next few days, according to a Texas A&M forecast.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 90s and triple digits with winds up to 35 mph.
David Boots, the public information officer for the Denton Fire Department, said he saw tall grasses go from green to brown overnight.
Individuals should avoid any outdoor welding or burning, Boots said. He also warned of properly disposing of cigarettes.
Boots also said loose chains on trailers are a risk for wildfire as the chains dragging on the road can cause sparks.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
