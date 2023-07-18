Grass fire
A large grass fire burns in a field south of Robson Ranch Road near Faught Road across from the Robson Ranch community in 2015. Grass fires can easily start under current hot and windy conditions.

 DRC file photo

With temperatures above 100 degrees, low humidity and high winds, projections indicate that Denton County is at a high risk of wildfires through Wednesday.

