With temperatures above 100 degrees, low humidity and high winds, projections indicate that Denton County is at a high risk of wildfires through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Denton area through Wednesday. High heat and low humidity can dry out grasses. This, coupled with projections of high winds in the area, causes fires to catch and spread easily.
As a result, the Texas A&M Forest Service releases a daily fire danger forecast. At a high risk, the forecast indicates that wildfires in Denton County can easily start, and small fuels, like grasses and needles, will easily ignite.
Unattended campfires and brush fires are more likely to escape any intended boundaries. Once a fire starts, the service projects that at high risk, it will spread more easily and burn more intensely. At high risk, the service states, these fires can become difficult to control unless they are put out while still small.
In previous interviews during high-risk periods, David Boots, a battalion chief and public information officer for the Denton Fire Department, issued the following warnings:
Properly dispose of cigarette butts. Littered butts could still be lit and spark a fire when they come into contact with dry grass.
Tighten chains connecting trailers to vehicles. Loose trailer chains can drag against roads, causing them to spark. These sparks can more easily ignite a fire when they come into contact with dry grass.
Avoid welding outdoors, which could cause sparks to fly into grassy areas and start a fire.
The service projects that Denton County is projected to enter a moderate risk level Thursday, when the excessive heat warning ends.
The county had not yet issued a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, said Dawn Cobb, the county's director of community relations, via email. Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian and his team are closely monitoring the situation and have not seen a large number of grass fires, Cobb said. The few they have seen have been small and contained, she said.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.