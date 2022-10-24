Umbrellas on UNT campus
Umbrellas were in use between classes on the University of North Texas campus during Monday's rainy weather. 

 Al Key/DRC

Windy weather Sunday made way for a wet Monday morning and thunderstorms as the day progressed. As a result, police reported more crash alerts due to the rainy conditions.

The thunderstorms in Denton, along with much of northeast Texas, were forecast to continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

