Windy weather Sunday made way for a wet Monday morning and thunderstorms as the day progressed. As a result, police reported more crash alerts due to the rainy conditions.
The thunderstorms in Denton, along with much of northeast Texas, were forecast to continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.
While the National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area this morning, it issued a second alert that said the storms had weakened below severe limits. Heavy rain and gusty winds, possibly as high as 40 mph, were still expected, according to the service.
From about 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Denton Police Department was alerted to 21 vehicle crashes. That’s higher than usual for a fair weather day, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. Saturday had three crash calls and Sunday had zero for the same time frame.
Despite the increased accidents, traffic stayed fairly clear, with no lane closures along major roadways as of Monday afternoon and light traffic around the city.
Cunningham advised drivers to slow their speed, maintain greater distance and be more watchful of other drivers while venturing out in the rain.
Going into Tuesday morning, the clouds are expected to clear and Denton is projected to see low temperatures in the 40s and highs in the mid-70s. Late Thursday and most of Friday have a 40% to 50% chance of showers, though no mention of thunderstorms yet.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.